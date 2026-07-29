In the Raw

In the Raw

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MAN'S WORLD
Golden Age 5x5
Vince Gironda
The Last Men
Ancestral Eating
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If It Looks Like a Leftist
What the murder of Anne Widdecombe says about politics in the UK
  Raw Egg Nationalist
Ends Meat
Why meat allergies are probably a bigger problem than we thought
  Raw Egg Nationalist
The Food Is Better in Europe
But for how long?
  Raw Egg Nationalist
Drone's Eye View
The spread of the latest drone tech from Ukraine to the Mexican cartels needs to be taken seriously
  Raw Egg Nationalist
Who Cares about the Odyssey?
It's about to cost $100,000 to apply for a green card
  Raw Egg Nationalist
A Brief History of Thymos
What is "spiritedness" and what does it have to do with testosterone?
  Raw Egg Nationalist
Breasterton’s Fence
We've meddled with breastfeed, with dire consequences
  Raw Egg Nationalist
To the Slaughter
Why we need a political movement to safeguard our access to essential animal foods
  Raw Egg Nationalist
Death of a Looksmaxxer
What the fate of Connor Murphy tells us about the future of this new trend
  Raw Egg Nationalist
It's Afraid
Both left and right have shown themselves to be a threat to freedom of speech, starting with online anonymity
  Raw Egg Nationalist
The Court Has Made a Serious Mistake
What now after the Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship?
  Raw Egg Nationalist
The Last Men
Watch the first fifteen minutes of my new interview with Andrew Gold
  Raw Egg Nationalist
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