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adam wesley's avatar
adam wesley
Jul 9Edited

I remember thinking 20 years ago that hate speech was the most fake, manufactured, insane leftist invention one could imagine. And now there are, what 12,000 people or so, arrested in the UK for social media posts?

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
Jul 9Edited

This is the era of soft totalitarianism. The left is the biggest culprit (because it desires a managed society without dissent) but we couldn’t have gotten to this point without enthusiastic participation from the right as well. Power craves power… ideas are irrelevant.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/soft-totalitarianism

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