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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
2d

Genetics, the Left are high in mutational load, the further on the Left, the higher the load. Additionally meta studies of political beliefs, strongly indicate that those who identify as being on the Left are high in dark tetrad personality traits, the further to the left the higher the degree of these traits. Furthermore, various studies and their meta analysis also indicate that those who identify as being on the Left are high in instances and severity of mental and physical ill health. The further to the Left they identify the more frequent and severe the instances of mental and physical ill health.

The Left really are dysgenic spiteful mutants and an existential threat to everyone and everything else. They are inherently parasitic in nature and action, and like all parasites they eventually kill their hosts if allowed to do so.

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Noel Jealous's avatar
Noel Jealous
2d

I'm with you all the way. Hate makes people ugly, even if they weren't to start with.

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