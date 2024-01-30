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IN THE RAW 19: Constantin von Hoffmeister
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IN THE RAW 19: Constantin von Hoffmeister

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Raw Egg Nationalist and Constantin von Hoffmeister

You may know Constantin von Hoffmeister as the man behind the publishing company Arktos. He’s got a new book out, Esoteric Trumpism, and I wrote the foreword to it. Here’s the blurb for the book:

Esoteric Trumpism delves into the profound and often unexplored dimensions of Donald Trump’s political journey, presenting it as a pivotal moment in the grand narrative of Western civilization. Through the lens of Oswald Spengler’s cyclical theory of history, the book explores Trump as a Faustian figure, striving against the tide of decline, embodying the spirit of American exceptionalism and the fierce battle for national identity.

Infused with a blend of Lovecraftian mystery and the barbaric glory of Robert E. Howard, Esoteric Trumpism offers a unique, philosophically rich perspective on Trump’s era, blending biblical motifs, apocalyptic imagery, and historical parallels to frame his presidency as a critical turning point in the saga of the West. A scholarly and artistic analysis, styled in a poetic manner, it offers an intriguing exploration of Trump’s unconventional approach to leadership.

Constantin and I discuss the ideas behind the book, the future of anti-globalism beyond Trump and much more. This was a great conversation, and I’m looking forward to featuring more content from Arktos on this podcast in the coming months.

You can buy Esoteric Trumpism here.

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