In my latest interview, with Andrew Gold, I talk about my new book, The Last Men: Liberalism and the Death of Masculinity, at length. We start with Alex Jones and the “gay frogs conspiracy theory”—which isn’t a conspiracy theory at all—and work our way onto endocrine disruptors, transgenderism, declining testosterone and sperm counts, the political implications of testosterone decline and much, much more. This is a great interview with extremely high production values. Watch the first 15 or so minutes here, and then the rest here.