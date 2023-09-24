NEW ESSAY: The Anatomy of a Grift
Zero Acre Farms' cultured oil is the perfect corporate product, produced by GMO bacteria and heavily patented. It's part of the problem, not the solution
If you spend much time on health and fitness Twitter, you will, of course, know that consumption of seed and vegetable oils is heavily disparaged. This can make life hard, since they’re everywhere, in virtually all processed and pre-prepared food, including at the most upmarket restaurants. But the benefits of avoiding them are myriad. If you want a goo…