BIOGRAPHY: Chester "Chet" Yorton
Ready my biography of one of the Golden Age greats, in an exclusive extract from my second book Three Lives of Golden Age Bodybuilders
Chester “Chet” Yorton was one of the true greats of Golden Age Bodybuilding. When I came to write my second book, Three Lives of Golden Age Bodybuilders, which I wanted to be a call to return to the aesthetics and ideals of the 1950s and 1960s, Chet was a natural choice for inclusion. Everything about him and his beautifully proportioned physique stands…